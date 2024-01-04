HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents may experience changes to their water bill this month.

Virginia Water is changing their meter reading routes for most accounts, which will result in some residents to experience earlier or later billing for the month of January.

According to the city, the route change is to improve the way the meters are read.

Residents who saw variances in their water usage data recorded in December could also see this continue through January.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Normal billing periods will resume after this adjustment, according to the city.