Hopewell Schools closed Friday due to staffing shortage

File photo of the Hopewell School Board Office (Photo taken by 8News)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced on Thursday night that they will be closed Friday due to “critical staffing shortages.”

The school district did not explicitly give a reason for the staff shortages but their information shared on Facebook explained that they will be working with the Virginia Department of Health to assess their plans and procedures.

The school closure will apply to in-person and virtual instruction. Staff will still be asked to come in for a workday.

Hopewell Schools plans to send another update Friday.

Any family in need of a school provided meal can call the office before 10 a.m. tomorrow and then pick up their meal between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.