Facebook comments made by Hopewell schools employee under investigation

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell schools superintendent Melody Hackney said in a statement Thursday that she has launched an investigation into Facebook comments made by a district staff member.

In her statement, which was shared on the Hopewell City Public Schools’ Facebook page, Hackney thanks community members who alerted her about the social media comments.

“I have initiated an immediate investigation into this matter and am making it my highest priority at this time,” the statement read. “While it is a personnel issue and I cannot comment specifically on the details of the investigation, I want all HCPS stakeholders to know the core beliefs of our school system.”

While Hackney did not reveal what the comments were in her statement, she noted that Hopewell schools is “fully dedicated to an organizational culture that honors diversity, inclusivity, equity, social justice and liberating our students and staff from all systems of oppression.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: