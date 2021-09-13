Hopewell Schools mourning loss of school board chairman

Hopewell City School Board Chairman, Mr. Greg Cuffey passed away suddenly over the weekend. (Photo posted on HCPS Facebook page)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public School Board Chairman Greg Cuffey died suddenly over the weekend.

HCPS Superintendent Melody Hackney announced the death of Cuffey in a Facebook post. The school board member died suddenly Sunday morning surrounded by family.

“Mr. Cuffey exemplified the essence of “Blue Devil Pride,” both professionally and personally, and we cannot even imagine our district without him with us,” Superintendent Hackeny wrote in a Facebook post.

“We wanted to express our deepest condolences to his mother, his wife, his extended family, his friends, his students, his Petersburg City Public Schools’ colleagues and especially his two beautiful children, of whom he was so very proud, “G2” and Kennedy,” Hackney continued.

Hackney said the school district will be putting together a memorial tribute for Cuffey on their social media pages.