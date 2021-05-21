Hopewell schools to hold vaccine clinics for eligible students

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools will be offering all students age 12 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated next week.

There will be clinics held at the middle school and at the high school.

Families have to register their child online ahead of time for them to receive their vaccine. Schools will be sending sign-up links out to families.

Clinics will be held at the following times: