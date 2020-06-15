Hopewell schools to welcome students back in August

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell schools will welcome students back in August after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools to be close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district approved an updated calendar for the 2020-2021 school year that “strikes a balance between slowing the opening of schools and preserving the year-round school model,” according to a Hopewell schools spokesperson.

Under the plan, which the school system is calling a “Balanced Calendar,” students will return Aug. 10 and teachers will return the week before.

“Hopewell will continue to have a Balanced Calendar with optional learning opportunities, called intersessions, in the Spring and Summer,” Faith Jones, a communications specialist for Hopewell schools, said in a release sent out Monday.

READ: Hopewell’s “Balanced Calendar” for the 2020-2021 school year

