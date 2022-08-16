HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Hopewell City Public Schools is changing the active shooter drill in light of the Uvalde school shooting back in May.

The division has also just introduced new security measures to keep children safe.

If there’s an active shooter, students and staff won’t necessarily go into lockdown as the procedure said previously. Now, students and staff will either evacuate the building or go into lockdown based on the situation.

Both students and staff will practice the updated drill with lockdown and evacuation scenarios.

