Hopewell students head back for the first day of school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – It may only be July, but students in Hopewell are waking up to the first day of school!

Monday, July 26 marks the first day of the district’s new balanced calendar.

The model takes a more year-round approach to school with a couple weeks of break for every 45 days of school. Students will still go to school for 180 days like students in other neighboring districts.

With a spread out schedule, families have the option to enroll students in intersession classes.

School leaders tell 8News the new calendar helps avoid the ‘summer slide’ and longer, periodic breaks will help prevent burn out.

The district announced last week it will require students and staff to wear masks during the school day, regardless of vaccination status.

As far as other COVID-19 mitigation strategies go, classroom seating will be set up so students are at least three feet apart, and students will be assigned a seat on the bus.

To learn more about the district’s mitigation strategies, click here.

New immunization requirements and parent resources can be found on the district’s website.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to celebrate the launch of the new calendar at Hopewell High School Monday morning.