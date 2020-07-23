Hopewell students to start with virtual learning; first day delayed to Sept. 8

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell County Public Schools will delay their first day of school to September 8, 2020 and will begin with virtual learning for the first nine weeks.

“Our hope until this week had been to offer choice between a fully virtual model and 2 days per week of face to face instruction,” HCPS Spokesperson Faith Jones said. “Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, offering in person instruction has become unrealistic at this time.”

Hopewell schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to guide them in welcoming students and staff back to schools. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, as of July 23, the City of Hopewell has 238 cases of COVID-15 and five deaths.

There will be a Facebook Live panel discussion tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The school system will share its preliminary planning for reopening then.