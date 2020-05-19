Hopewell to close streets downtown to accommodate outdoor dining

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell is following an initiative enforced by some neighboring communities that will see some roadways closed down to help provide outdoor seating for restaurants.

With Virginia still in ‘phase one’ of the reopening process, outdoor dining remains in high demand. The city of Hopewell has decided it will close a portion of Library Street, and an adjacent alleyway, to offer outdoor dining to downtown restaurants.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, “Library Street between East Broadway Avenue and East Cawson Street will be partially closed until further notice, along with the alleyway that is located between 239 East Broadway Avenue (Paddy’s Irish Pub) and 245 East Broadway Avenue (Butterworth Lofts).” The release adds that the aforementioned areas will remain closed until ‘phase three’ of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.

Diagram of announced street closures to allow additional seating for outdoor restaurants in Hopewell.

The following list of restaurants will be utilizing the closed area for their outdoor dining experience:

Street setup will conclude on Wednesday, May 20. Restaurants will be allowed to use the outdoor seating area the following day, on Thursday, May 21.

