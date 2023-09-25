HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents can show their spooky spirit this fall by entering their home into a Halloween house decorating contest.

Participants in the contest have to decorate their home and register before Oct. 8, organizers said.

After inspection, homes that are approved to participate will be included on the official Haunted Homes Driving Tour map. Organizers said the tour will be advertised from Oct. 11 until October 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.

Residents may keep decorations up longer than the suggested hours if they choose.

The Hopewell community will vote for their favorite homes until October 22, after which signs will be placed on the winner’s yard during the week of Halloween.

Organizers asked decorators to refrain from displaying political signs and keep decorations tasteful and mindful of neighbors, especially if noise or lights are used.