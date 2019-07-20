Hopewell to open cooling stations this weekend

Breaking News
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell plans to open cooling stations this weekend as the temperatures continue to rise and heat-related illness concerns persist.

Hopewell officials hope residents take advantage of the cooling stations, where people can enjoy air conditioning and a place to recharge their electronic devices.

“All residents should take measures to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat during the day. Drink plenty of hydrated fluids (2-4 glasses each hour) to replace salt and minerals lost from sweating when working or exercising outside,” a release from the City of Hopewell states.

On July 20, a cooling station will be at the Appomattox Regional Library, which is located at 209 E. Cawson Street. The cooling station will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., a release from the City of Hopewell said.

On July 21, a cooling station at the Hopewell Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is located at 100 W. City Point Road.

Pets, except for service animals, are banned from the cooling stations.

