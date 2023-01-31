A Hopewell man was pronounced dead after a one-vehicle crash in Gloucester County. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.

Marquise Tashawn Haskins, 28, was pronounced dead while his passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Hopewell man was pronounced dead after a one-vehicle crash in Gloucester County. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Haskins was towing a Chrysler minivan down Route 17 around 12:48 a.m. when he crashed, but no other drivers were involved. State Police say Haskins appears to have run off the roadway and struck a traffic signal pole, but that neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Haskins was not wearing a seatbelt.

