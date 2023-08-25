HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the City of Hopewell are asking for feedback from residents as they work to develop a plan to improve two stretches of road.

The plan is to make improvements on Winston Churchill Drive between Miles Avenue and High Avenue, as well as on Randolph Road between West Cawson Street and North Terminal Street.

Study area map for Project Pipeline Study RI-23-09 depicting the Route 36 (Winston Churchill Drive) corridor between Miles Avenue and High Avenue within the City of Hopewell (Photo: VDOT)

Study area map for Project Pipeline Study RI-23-10 depicting the Route 10 (Randolph Road) corridor between W. Cawson Street to N. Terminal Street/Rev CW Harris Street within the City of Hopewell (Photo: VDOT)

As VDOT and the city begin a study to better understand the safety and accessibility issues on the roads, they have released a survey to hear from local drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users about what causes the most concern.

The link to the survey for Winston Churchill Drive can be found here and the link to the survey can be found here.

Anyone who lives in Hopewell or who uses the roads included in the study should take the surveys by Wednesday, Sept. 6.