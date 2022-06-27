HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A water main repair in Hopewell has resulted in part of Oaklawn Boulevard being closed on Monday, June 27. A section of Norfolk Street will also be closed until Friday, July 8, for drainage infrastructure repair.

Oaklawn Boulevard

Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., the City of Hopewell will close the right and center lanes of Oaklawn Boulevard eastbound near Kenwood Avenue.

“Virginia American Water Co. has identified the source of the leak and assembled necessary resources to complete the repair,” said City Engineer Austin Anderson.

The water main repair effort was coordinated with the VDOT paving project currently underway. VDOT selected Hopewell to receive over $320,000 under the State of Good Repair program to reconstruct the existing pavement surface course on Route 36 eastbound between Wilmington Avenue and Miles Avenue.

(Map created in Axis)

Norfolk Street

Starting Monday, June 27, and ending on Friday, July 8, drivers can expect the section of Norfolk Street from S 18th Avenue to S 19th Avenue for improvement of drainage infrastructure.