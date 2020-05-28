Hopewell’s Dr. Melody Hackney named Virginia ‘Superintendent of the Year’

HOPEWELL , Va. (WRIC) — This year, Virginia public school’s ‘Superintendent of the Year’ hails from Hopewell.

Dr. Melody Hackney, of Hopewell City Public Schools, was selected amongst eight other regional finalists. Dr. Hackney has been the head of Hopewell Public Schools for the past three years.

Her win now makes her eligible to become national ‘Superintendent of the Year.’ The winner will be announced in February.

LATEST HEADLINES: