HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing at a middle school in Hopewell over the weekend.

According to The Progress Index, the balloon made an emergency landing late Sunday afternoon — with emergency personnel arriving at the scene to help in the landing efforts. There were reportedly no injuries.

The balloon made its landing at Carter G. Woodson Middle School near Cavalier Square.

(Photo courtesy of Wendy Davis)

8News reached out to the Hopewell Fire Department for more information but has not yet received a response.