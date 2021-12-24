House fire in Petersburg neighborhood leaves 2 people injured, $30,000 in damages

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Petersburg left two people with injuries and over $30,000 in damages.

At 12:41 p.m. on Friday, Petersburg Fire responded to Roundtop Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a house.

The fire had spread from a bedroom to the attic and roof of the home. Petersburg officials reported heavy fire and heat damage.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.