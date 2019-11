HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are without a home in Hopewell after a huge fire tore through their residence Thursday.

Hopewell Fire was called to the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue for a single-story house fire with occupants inside. Heavy fire was visible upon arrival, according to fire crews.

Emergency personnel was able to fully extinguish the flames. The occupants were brought to safety.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting. The fire is under investigation.