HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police and the Hopewell Police Department are investigating a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the city Wednesday night.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers responded to the report of the discovery in the 2100 block of City Point Road around 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The area was secured overnight so that the investigation could continue in the morning hours.

The police department said the “object” is being described as an “osteological specimen,” which is defined by Merriam-Webster as, “a branch of anatomy dealing with the bones,” or, “the bony structure of an organism.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, police said “it will take some time” before there is any additional information available.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.