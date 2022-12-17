PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas came early for hundreds of Petersburg kids on Friday when they received new toys and bikes as part of a community toy drive.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office and the Petersburg Kiwanis Club helped put together a toy drive that provided hundreds of children with toys, coats and even bicycles.

The event made it possible for many local children to receive gifts they may not have gotten otherwise this holiday season.

“I am very grateful for this blessing today because without the help, my kids won’t have that many toys,” Leasha Taylor, one of the parents who participated in the event, said.

Credit: Tim Corley, 8News.

“I’m just thankful because without this, the children wouldn’t have had a Christmas,” Shemikka Russell, another parent, added. “And now Christmas is here for them.

The event was sponsored by 5 Below, which allowed participating families to shop at their stories before opening.

People’s Advanced Bank and Petersburg residents also donated to help make the event possible.