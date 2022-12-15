PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of senior citizens in Petersburg dressed up Wednesday to attend the Petersburg TRIAD Holiday Gala.

Seniors were seen wearing tuxedos, sequin-covered gowns, holiday accessories and more.

The gala gave seniors who may otherwise be alone during the holiday season a reason to show up, show out and celebrate.

“Many seniors are the forgotten population. In Petersburg, often seniors are by themselves. Not just in Petersburg but all across the country,” said Petersburg Sheriff, Vanessa Crawford. “So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes.”

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Petersburg Public Library. It included entertainment, games, food, door prizes and safety tips for the city’s citizens.

TRIAD is a program focused on reducing crimes against vulnerable senior citizens by increasing awareness of scams and frauds targeting them, strengthening communication with law enforcement and educating seniors on resources available to them within the community.