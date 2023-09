PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed in Petersburg due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 68.2, just west of Interstate 95. All southbound lanes are currently closed between I-95 and Youngs Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.