One person died as the result of a crash between a motorcycle, a car, and a tractor-trailer Monday, Nov. 21 (Amir Massenburg /8News)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are currently closed in Colonial Heights due to a fatal three-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 54.2, just before the Temple Avenue exit. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a car and a motorcycle. One person died as a result of the crash.

All northbound lanes are closed and traffic is currently backed up past the Appomattox River. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Drivers looking to travel north through Colonial Heights should take East Wythe Street or County Drive to I-295.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

