COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Interstate 95 northbound in Colonial Heights was reduced to one lane due to a crash Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved three vehicles and was located at mile marker 55, near the Temple Avenue exit.

While nobody was injured in the incident, drivers were told to expect delays, as the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed to address the crash.

As of 9 a.m. traffic backups had reached around two miles.