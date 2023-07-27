A computer image of the I-95 bridge in Petersburg. (Photo: VDOT)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see several temporary lane closures on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Petersburg this weekend.

In order to continue work on a bridge deck replacement project, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing alternating lanes in the Petersburg area, where I-95 crosses over Route 301.

The closures will begin starting 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 and will end — weather permitting — at 7 a.m. the next morning, on July 29.

VDOT said these improvements will help extend the life of the bridge.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in this area during construction. There will be detours in place while the work occurs.