PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Brenda Blackwell and her family are pleading for answers after her daughter, Sherrell Brown, 52, suddenly disappeared over two months ago.

8News spoke with Blackwell who said her daughter is a caring grandmother of two, and the life of the party. The last time Blackwell said she saw her daughter was the night of Sept. 1. Her family said she was on her porch near Hanover and Patterson streets in Petersburg, where shortly after, she walked away and never returned.

“I don’t know what happened after that,” Blackwell said.

After Brown didn’t show up to her grandchildren’s first day of school or birthday parties, Blackwell knew something was suspicious. For the past two months family and friends have banded together to search for her.

Brenda Blackwell and her family are pleading for answers after her daughter, Sherrell Brown, 52, suddenly disappeared over two months ago. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

“I know she would not have been gone without knowing what’s going on with those children,” Blackwell said.” “We have done searches in the neighborhood. We put out fliers. We’ve checked hospitals. I’ve checked her bank account, her pharmacy, her doctor.”

Without any luck, Blackwell said she is desperate for answers and is begging for anyone with any information to come forward.

“I don’t know. Oh, how I feel. I’m sick,” Blackwell said. “My heart hurts. I know there’s something wrong. Either she’s sick and can’t contact us or somebody has done something to her. And I don’t want to accept the fact that she’s not here anymore. I need to know what happened to my daughter.”

Description of Sherrell Brown:

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Light

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 175lbs

Hair Color: Brown

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Blackwell said Brown is diabetic and has suffered from seizures in the past. Because of this, she fears her daughter requires urgent medical attention.

“I just want my daughter home,” Blackwell said. “Doesn’t matter what’s wrong, how sick she is, I will take care of her. I want my daughter home. We miss her. We all miss her.”

Blackwell left this message for her daughter: “Please call us. Please let us know you’re okay. Please come home.”

If you know anything about Brown’s disappearance you are asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.