PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and five others, including four children, injured.

Officers found 30-year-old Jamar Jones shot along Fort Mahone Street near South Crater Road. He later died from his injuries at the hospital, but that was only the beginning of the violence.

While responding to the scene, officers were called to another incident a couple of miles away on Holly Hill Drive.

That’s where they found another man, a boy and two girls who had also been shot. All four went to nearby hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police were called away again to a third shooting on Boydton Plank Road where they found another boy who transferred to a Richmond hospital for treatment.

Residents like, Lavern Brown, are incensed by the violence that continues to plague the city.

“It seems as though they don’t care. They just shoot regardless of if it’s a grown person or a child. They don’t know who they’re harming or who they’re killing. They just shoot and it’s just bad,” she said.

Brown has lived in Petersburg since 1975 when her husband retired from the service. They live near Fort Mahone Street.

Over the last three years, Brown says, the violence has ‘exploded’.

“I just wish the violence would stop,” she said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with these latest shootings and it is not yet known if they are in any way connected.