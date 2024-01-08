PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A Petersburg resident is accused of shooting a man several times after he reportedly saw him breaking into his garage.

Fifty-two-year-old retired army veteran Junterinus Stinson was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly shooting an intruder multiple times on his property at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. The alleged intruder, 54-year-old Wayne Cherry, was charged with breaking and entering, as well as possession of burglary tools, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

Stinson said he has lived on the 70 block of Grayson Street in Petersburg’s West End for two years and has been the victim of two other burglaries in the last six months, during which several of his firearms were stolen.

Stinson has security cameras outside his home, and on the morning of the shooting, they captured video of a man with a backpack entering his backyard garage three separate times. At around 6 p.m., Stinson said he noticed Cherry entering his backyard garage.

Once Petersburg Police officers arrived, they found Cherry with multiple gunshot wounds. None were life-threatening.

Virginia law does allow a person to defend themselves and their property if they have reasonable fear of bodily harm or death, but each home invasion case is different, according to 8News legal analyst Russ Stone.

“If you shoot an intruder in your own home, that, very often, is going to be perceived as a reasonable use of force,” Stone said. “On the other hand, if you find somebody in your home and then that person runs away, and as they’re running away from your house, you shoot them, or you shoot them outside your house when they are no longer a threat to you — that could very well be a criminal act.”

A malicious wounding conviction could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to Stone.

“If you are convicted of [malicious wounding] — what the government has to prove is that you, with malice, injured another person with the intent to wound, disable or kill that person,” said Stone. “And then the defense for Mr. Stinson would have to establish that, ‘No, what he did was because he was reasonably in fear of serious bodily harm or death.'”

In a statement regarding the incident, Stinson said he does not intend to release the security camera footage “for reconciliation purposes” and that he is praying for Cherry’s recovery.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.