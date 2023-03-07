HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Three days after Hopewell’s Police Chief announced his retirement, some residents say they’re shocked and concerned about the future of the city.

In a Facebook post, Colonel A.J. Starke announced his last day with the department will be April 1, 2023. The post did not include a reason for his departure; however, the announcement came only nine months after he assumed the official role.

“I’m just very surprised he came in for that short period of time and now he’s leaving,” said Randy Sealy, a Hopewell resident and business owner. “Why make a bunch of promises to the City that really needs a strong police chief then just leave when you can’t fulfill those promises?”

Starke’s announcement came as the city battles what he called an ‘alarming’ uptick in violent crime. After the city reported its 5th murder in 25 days, Starke stood alongside other city leaders and announced a new task force to crack down on the violence, saying “our citizens deserve to not live in fear and the time is now. Law enforcement is stepping forward.”

40 days later, he announced he was retiring.

“The promises are hollow. I feel sure he knew he was leaving when he made these promises,” Sealey said.

However, while some residents are concerned about the safety of the city, others, like Jackie Shornak, say the change of leadership is welcomed. After previously serving as mayor of the City, she said the high number of crime and the amount of turnover in the police department is an issue.

“From the way we’ve had so many people in the department leave, over 21 that have left in the past year, it causes great concern,” she said. “We have good men and to see people who have left after many years of service is heartbreaking.”

Shornak added that she remains in contact with several officers who’ve shared concerns about operations within the department.

“I’ve offered my advice to them and I hope it’s been helpful for them,” she said. “And I hope this is going to make a difference now.”

8News reached out to Starkes’ office for an interview; however, we were told he is on vacation this week. Meanwhile, Mayor Johnny Partin said the city should not feel betrayed, and that he remains confident in the safety initiatives put in place by the Chief during his time in the role.

“The Chief did start up some new initiatives and programs, and those initiatives and programs will continue,” Partin wrote in a statement to 8News. “We are still moving forward with implementing our digital technologies across the city. With what we have installed so far, we are making more arrests and getting more criminals off the streets. Between the new initiatives, the new taskforce, partnerships, technology, and citizen engagement, we are making progress and will continue to strengthen our public safety and reduce crime. “

It’s unclear who will assume the role as Chief after April 1st.

“I think we need a chief who is going to be invested and who knows our community,” Shornak said.