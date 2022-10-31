PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two arrests were made, and firearms and drugs were seized as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Violent Crimes Task Force Initiative, Bold Blue Line in Petersburg.

From 5:50 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers and Petersburg Police officers conducted a checking detail at the intersection of Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive.

According to authorities, two illegal handguns and illegal drugs were seized by law enforcement in just an hour and a half.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police cited 13 traffic violations and arrested two individuals on outstanding warrants. Felony criminal charges included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to VSP, the Bold Blue Line initiative has involved state law enforcement assisting the Petersburg Police Department in an attempt to better align strategies to reduce violent crime in Petersburg.

VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office and the task force reportedly assisted with Saturday’s operation.