In aftermath of deadly double shooting, Petersburg mother hopes compassion sparks change

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for clues in the shooting deaths of two men at a Petersburg apartment complex over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the Commerce Street townhomes in the 600 block of Commerce Street on Jan. 12 for reports of a shooting in the area. Police said two men, who have yet to be identified, were found with gunshot wounds. Both victims later died at the hospital.

Tyanah Lady, a resident at the complex, told 8News on Monday that she was in her apartment when she heard the gunshots. Following the shooting, Lady went outside and noticed that her car had been struck by bullets.

“I cried this morning. I cried because I have breath in me. A man died next to my car,” she said.

I talked to Tyanah Lady today, who said her car was hit with bullets in the gunfire. She also says she just wants to see change in the area. pic.twitter.com/pP8ewjh41e — Julius Kizzee (@juliuskizzee) January 13, 2020

Lady, who lives at the complex with her daughter and fiance, said she heard the gunshots just before 10 p.m. Despite the shooting and her hopes for a safer environment for her family, she said she has no plans on moving.

“I’m not going to be scared of you because you had a moment of anger,” Lady told 8News.

Lady explained that she is hoping for peace for all of Petersburg, not just her neighborhood.

“I just think if we are more compassionate and loving to each other, a lot can change,” she said. “A whole lot can change.”

Petersburg police say investigators do not have a suspect at this time.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: