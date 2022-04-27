PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg leaders said they’re cracking down on crime after deadly gunfire has plagued the city in recent weeks.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian admitted the department is lacking in manpower.

Christian said more Virginia state troopers will be patrolling the area soon. He said the increased police presence will help remove dangerous criminals from the city.

“We will have a zero tolerance on crime,” Christian told reporters in a press conference Tuesday.

Christian also announced a proposal to city council that would put an 8 p.m. curfew in place for children under 18.

He said if he had it his way, in light of the recent violence, the curfew would be even earlier.

“We would like to see kids in the house by 6 p.m. and I know that creates heartburn for some people, but I’d rather see your children in the home than picking them up off the streets,” Christian said.

The announcement comes after four shootings within four days in Petersburg. Three of the victims were children.

Police said $300,000 in grant money from the state will go towards gun violence prevention.

Christian calls on parents to be even more involved in their children’s activities.

“Strengthening our community starts at home. We need parents and adults to be actively involved in the lives of your children,” Christian said. “Be mindful of whereabouts and social media activity.”

Police are still investigating if the shootings over the weekend are connected. Investigators haven’t made any arrests.