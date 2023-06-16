COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Animal Services rescued an osprey after it was hit by a car and ended up in a sewer.

According to Colonial Heights Animal Services (CHAS), an osprey flying over a roadway in Colonial Heights dropped some food from its mouth into the road last week. The osprey flew down to retrieve the food when it was hit by a car.

The impact caused the osprey to become disoriented and it ended up in a sewer. CHAS officers then responded to the scene and rescued the injured osprey, which was taken to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator in the area.

The rehabilitator informed CHAS that the osprey would be released either on Thursday, June 15, or Friday, June 16.