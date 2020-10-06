Inmate at FCI Petersburg dies after testing positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old man from North Carolina died Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus while being held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg.

The United States Department of Justice issued a statement Tuesday, saying the inmate, Tommy Sisk, first tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. The DOJ said they placed Sisk in medical isolation.

On September 23, Sisk was evaluated by medical staff at FCI for shortness of breath and cough. He was taken to a local hospital where he was placed on a ventilator.

On Sunday, October 4, Sisk died. The DOJ said he had long-term, pre-existing medical

conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19.

Sisk was serving a 120-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute

Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Petersburg since February of 2019.

FCI Petersburg is a low/medium-security prison that houses 1,497 male offenders. According to the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Petersburg Medium currently has 21 inmates and 2 staff members with COVID-19.

Click here to see confirmed active cases at BOP facilities.