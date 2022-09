PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Several police units have established a crime scene perimeter and are investigating after a deadly early morning shooting in Petersburg.







According to the Petersburg Police, the call came in for the shooting around 6 a.m. Police said the man was in the road when he was shot and killed in the 20th block of South Little Church Street. A crime scene was set up next to the Best Inn Petersburg hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police.