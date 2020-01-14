Investigation underway after person hurt in Petersburg shooting

Breaking News
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating in Petersburg after a person was shot on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Petersburg police, investigators are in the 300 block of St. Mark Street after an unidentified victim was shot in the area. The victim’s status is unknown at this time but police say they were taken to a local hospital.

