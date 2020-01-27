Investigation underway after man found dead on Hopewell street

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found lying on a street with apparent head trauma.

Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue for reports of a person in the roadway in need of medical assistance.

Officers located an unresponsive adult male with apparent head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. His identity is being withheld at this time.