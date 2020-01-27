Investigation underway after man found dead on Hopewell street

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found lying on a street with apparent head trauma.
Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue for reports of a person in the roadway in need of medical assistance.
Officers located an unresponsive adult male with apparent head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. His identity is being withheld at this time.
The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.Hopewell Police Department