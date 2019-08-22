‘It’s definitely an eyesore’: Hopewell plans unique way to destroy abandoned shopping center

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An abandoned shopping center in Hopewell will go up in flames in the near future. The Colonial Corner Shopping Center, once a major attraction, has become an eyesore for the city.

The former strip mall hasn’t been used in years and the immediate plans are to bring it down with a controlled burning exercise by the Hopewell Fire Department. One resident told 8News Thursday that it’s been closed since they arrived in the city.

“It’s been abandoned since I moved here to Hopewell,” resident Kelsi Mulaniff said. “It’s definitely an eyesore.”

Charles Dane, the assistant city manager, spoke with 8News about the center coming down.

“Just a removal of the blighted property, changes the image you have when you come into our town,” Dane explained.

“It does not look good at all. I don’t know what’s going on with it, at all,” Mulaniff told 8News.

The abandoned shopping center is one of the first things people see coming off of Interstate-295 in Hopewell and according to Dane, the property doesn’t do the city justice.

“A blighted property is hard to show,” Dane said. “It’s hard to get the first impression off of it.”

On Tuesday, city council members voted to demolish the property and start over with redevelopment. It is something Hopewell has been trying to do for years.

“We’ve had a lot of development in that corridor,” Dane told 8News. “That property has just been problematic.”

Now, the city is doing away with it in a unique way. Instead of demolishing it and hauling it off to a landfill, the city decided to burn it as a training exercise for local firefighters.

Officials say it’s a cost-saving measure and gives their first responders much needed experience. They hope to remove the past while making way for Hopewell’s future.

“Make it more easily marketable to get it developed,” Dane told 8News. “So, if we can get development there, that gives us a tax roll, gives people another place to shop.”

City officials also said that once the building has been removed, one option they are looking to replace it with is a brand new shopping center that could attract new businesses to the area.