‘It’s not something you see every day’: Colonial Heights reacts after shooting near Waffle House

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) – Colonial Heights police are investigating after two men were injured in an early morning shooting near the Colonial Heights Waffle House on Boulevard Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

One man was released from the hospital after getting treatment.

One Waffle House regular told 8News that kind of thing usually doesn’t happen out in the open along the Boulevard.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest caught on Waffle House surveillance cameras.

The two men hurt in the shooting, 19 and 25-years-old, were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phil Newhouse is a night shift worker and often goes to the Colonial Heights Waffle House.

“I feel sorry for the staff there. I mean, they shouldn’t have to put up with that either,” Newhouse told 8News Saturday.

Newhouse, a resident of Colonial Heights since he was a toddler, thinks this is an isolated incident because there’s usually a good police presence paired with a low crime rate.

“There are a lot of random gunshots you hear maybe, but as far as someone actually getting shot, it’s still relatively rare. It’s not something you see every day or every month here,” he said.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, contact Detective Sergeant A.C. Brandeberry at (804) 520-9300 or via email. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.