HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A rise in homicides in Hopewell has the community seeking answers on how to stop the killings.

Homicides have more than doubled, according to the Hopewell Police Department with eight people being killed so far this year. In 2021, there were only three people killed in shootings.

Most recently, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting where another had taken place only a couple of weeks earlier. Jessica Hock and Jeremy Pierce live in the neighborhood where both of these recent shootings took place.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” Hock said.

Bullet holes in houses are still visible just a few days after the shooting.

“We heard it. Me and my son were on the back porch,” Hock said. “You hear rounds go off and you’re like oh my goodness. The first thing we did was get our dog in the house.”

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Hopewell police were called to the 2800 block of Poplar Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton of Richmond with gunshot wounds. Clanton was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s not uncommon anymore, it’s sad to say,” Pierce said.

Just two weeks earlier, on Nov. 10, officers responded to a shooting in the same block in which 40 spent bullet casings were found. One person was injured, and two houses and two cars were damaged.

Hock said it is urgent that people get more involved with their kids in order to protect them from getting involved in the rising violence.

“It was a baby, a 16-year-old, he’s dead now. This is a child. Reach out and talk to your children,” Hock said. “And I believe it could bring an end to a lot of this craziness that’s going on with our younger generations right now.”

Police are still investigating the motive of each of these recent shootings.

The homicide is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit and Field Services personnel. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.