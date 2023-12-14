HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Jury trial dates have been set for two suspects accused of murdering a Hopewell man earlier this year.

Jamari Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, and Kristopher Lorenzo Miller, 19, of Chesterfield, were arrested in connection to the killing of 28-year-old William Jamal Claiborne.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Claiborne with a gunshot wound that went through his right arm and chest.

After being taken to Chippenham Hospital, Claiborne was pronounced dead.

Taylor and Miller were initially charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. However, both suspects have since had their charges changed to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Both suspects appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for a term hearing to schedule their respective jury trials.

Miller’s two-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 25, 2024, while Taylor’s is scheduled to begin on March 28, 2024.