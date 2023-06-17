PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in the hospital in critical condition after police say they were shot in Petersburg early Saturday morning.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the shooting took place on Juniper Road at around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. A juvenile was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Richardson of Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.