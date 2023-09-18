An undated photo of P’Aris Moore overlaying an image of January protests in the wake of her death

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The third and final suspect in the murder case of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was arrested and taken into custody Thursday.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, officers responded to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, the officers found Moore, who had been shot once in the chest.

Moore was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell, where she later died.

On August 8, 2023, Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, of Chesterfield were indicted on charges in relation to the death of P’Aris Moore.

Taylor was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm while committing a felony

Conspiracy to commit murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Harvell was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the third and final offender in the murder of P’Aris Moore was arrested and taken into custody.

The offender is a seventeen-year-old juvenile who faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm while committing a felony

Conspiracy to commit murder

Shooting from a vehicle.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended in New York and extradited back to Hopewell, according to the Hopewell Police Department. He is being held in a local juvenile detention center to await trial.