PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking residents to be alert, and keep all domestic animals inside after issuing a rabies alert for the city after a rabid cat was found in the Delectable Heights area.

Police said the Virginia Department of Health confirmed the positive case and said the cat is believed to have come into contact with many feral animals in the community. In response, Petersburg Animal Care and Control will begin setting traps for feral cats and other wild animals in the Heights area.

Residents have been advised to take the following precautions: