The crew at King’s Famous Barbeque celebrate the business’s 70th year in business back in 2016. Credit: 8News.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A staple Petersburg restaurant will be closing its doors this summer after nearly 80 years in business.

King’s Famous Barbeque took to Facebook on Monday, April 24 to announce that the business would be closing on Saturday, June 17. The owners also offered a message to the customers who had been coming to the business for classic Virginia barbeque for over seven decades.

After 77 years of continued service from our family, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we are stepping away from the restaurant business for an undetermined amount of time. Please know that this decision was not made lightly. Quite frankly, it was the hardest decision we have ever made. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience this will cause. We thank you for your loyalty and patronage over the last 77 years. Just know this is not goodbye. This is not the end. We will see you again in our next chapter. King’s BBQ via Facebook

8News spoke to Alicia Keeler, who owns the business’ alongside her mother, Joan, for King’s 70th anniversary back in 2016. Keeler says that the business was first started by her grandfather and great-uncles in 1946 and has been in the family ever since.

The restaurant is known for their hand-chopped barbeque pork, beef and chicken, as well as their vinegar and tomato based sauce, which they sell in house and online and has shipped all over the world.

King’s is located at 2910 S. Crater Road in Petersburg and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visit them online for a full menu or to place an order.