Lack of response from Southside Electric prompts Dinwiddie residents to clean up storm damage

DEWITT, Va (WRIC) – With over three-thousand Southside Electric Cooperative customers in Dinwiddie alone still without power, some residents are cleaning up the damage left behind on their own.

Neighbors in Dewitt told 8News the ice storms this week brought down hundreds of trees along Glebe Road alone, including around six or seven that are blocking one man’s driveway, making it impossible for him to get out of his driveway.

Southside Electric Cooperative told customers like those along Glebe Road, that this storm is unlike anything they’ve ever seen, and they’re working to get power back on.

Billie Payne has lived in Dewitt since 2003. She told 8News she and her family have been without power since around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Every two days, she and her family have been refilling gas tanks to make sure their generator continues to keep their refrigerator on and water running.

Southside Electric has brought in outside help, but Payne said the company told her it isn’t enough.

“One gentleman did say that the situation with the trees on the lines, there’s like 100 other ones just like that and they don’t have enough people that can clear it and take care of it,” Payne told 8News.

She says her husband has helped clear trees off of the road in front of their home.

Payne told 8News she has not seen anyone from Southside Electric along the road checking on power lines or downed trees, and they haven’t told her or her neighbors when they may see power back on.