COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel south to Petersburg on Interstate 95 are asked to use alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash near the bridge from Colonial Heights.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place after the Southpark Boulevard off ramp and just before on the Appomattox River at mile marker 53.

In the southbound direction, the left and center lanes are closed, as well as both shoulders. In the northbound direction, the left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.