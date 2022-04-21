COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that the the center and right lanes of I-95 South will close tonight in Colonial Heights for emergency repairs to the pavement.

According to VDOT, the closure will begin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and the repairs are intended to address the damage done by a crash that caused a diesel fuel spill a few days ago.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes such as Route 1 and Route 301, both of which are accessible by exit 58B.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org.