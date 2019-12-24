‘Large quantity’ of counterfeit money found during Petersburg fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Petersburg are cautioning businesses and citizens about counterfeit bills Tuesday after firefighters found “a large quantity of fake U.S. currency” while responding to a structure fire in the city.

Reports of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue a little after 10 a.m. prompted a response from Petersburg police and fire personnel. Police said fire crews found counterfeit bills while responding to the area.

“Two of our neighboring jurisdictions have experienced cases where counterfeit money has been passed,” Petersburg police said on Facebook. “The Petersburg Bureau of Police wants to caution our businesses and citizens to inspect monies received more closely.”

People who believe they may have accepted a counterfeit bill have been asked to call police and to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 to report anyone circulating counterfeit money.

